Militant Attack Claims Lives Of VDF Volunteers In Manipur's Khujuma Tabi Village

According to officials, militants attacked the village of Khujuma Tabi in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three Village Defence Force (VDF) volunteers and injuries to five others. The VDF volunteers, who were stationed in the village due to ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, were attacked while sleeping after their night watch.



Several villagers were also injured in the incident and have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Security personnel have been deployed to the area and have initiated a search operation to apprehend the militants.

The villagers are planning to bring the bodies of the deceased to the capital city of Imphal to seek justice for the attack.

In response to the situation, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey appealed to all communities, particularly mothers and sisters, to support the government and security forces in restoring peace and normalcy. The governor emphasized the importance of refraining from obstructing security forces on the roads as they carry out their duties to ensure public safety.