X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

Minimum temperature in city settles below normal
x

Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

Highlights

Delhiites woke up to shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

New Delhi:Delhiites woke up to shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was two notches below the season's average, MeT officials said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.

The minimum temperature is likely settle at 9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X