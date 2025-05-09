Ministry of Coal Signs Agreement to Boost Coal Gasification Projects

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal has taken a significant step towards promoting cleaner energy by signing the Coal Gasification Plant Development and Production Agreement (CGPDPA) with selected applicants under Category II of the Coal Gasification Financial Incentive Scheme. This initiative includes projects from both private companies and government public sector undertakings.

The agreement was officially signed in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Coal, including Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Asheesh Kumar, OSD (Technical), and BK Thakur, Director (Technical). The companies selected under Category II for the initiative include Jindal Steel and Power Limited, New Era Cleantech Solution Private Limited, and Greta Energy and Metal Private Limited.

The Coal Gasification Financial Incentive Scheme, launched on January 24, 2024, has an allocated budget of ₹8,500 crore. The scheme aims to reach a target of 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030, leveraging India’s abundant coal reserves to advance sustainable industrial development. It is designed to encourage both private and public sector players to establish coal gasification projects across the country.

This initiative is a vital element of India’s strategy to transition to cleaner coal technologies, with an emphasis on reducing environmental impact, enhancing energy security, and fostering economic growth through innovation and infrastructure development.