Minor fire near Parliament House

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in two labour containers near Parliament House on Monday afternoon, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire at 4.16 p.m. in two containers near Parliament in central Delhi after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The official confirmed to IANS that there were no injuries in the incident and the fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes. "The fire was put out by 4.55 p.m.," said the official. Labourers working on the construction of the new Parliament House were residing in those two containers. Notably, the incident came just three days after 27 people were killed in a major fire that broke out in Delhi's Mundka.