Minor girl raped in Gajapati

Berhampur: A seven-year-old Tibet-origin girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Gajapati district, police said on Monday. The incident took place in a village under Mohana police station limits on Sunday, and the 16-year old accused was apprehended.

The victim’s family is one of the thousands that have fled from Tibet along with their spiritual leader in the 1960s and settled in the district. The accused, who lives in the same area but belonging to another community, allegedly raped the minor inside her home, while she was alone. Her parents had gone to attend a social function leaving her there, police said. The mother of the girl filed a police complaint against the boy, after the victim narrated the incident.

“We have registered a case against the boy under various sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched an investigation” Gajapati SP Jatindra Panda said. He said medical tests of both the accused and the victim have been conducted. The accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Sources said the family of the victim had earlier extended financial support to the accused on various occasions, including his education. He has proximity to the house of the victim and is known to her parents.