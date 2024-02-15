Live
Minor girl's body found in Gurugram forest
The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered on Thursday from a forest area in Gurugram under the Badshahpur police station jurisdiction area, the police said.
A police team led by Inspector Satish Deshwal, Station House Officer of Badshahpur police station, rushed to the spot on being informed by locals, who recovered the body of the girl.
The police added that the deceased's identity is yet to be established.
"The victim was ill for the past few months. Prima facia it appeared that her death was natural because we did not find anything suspicious. However, the actual cause of death would be known only after an autopsy," Deshwal said.
The body has been kept in the mortuary for an autopsy.
The police has conducted an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC.