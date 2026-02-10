Minor stabbed to death, man injured in separate attack

New Delhi: A minor was stabbed to death while a man sustained serious injuries in two separate stabbing incidents which took place in the same park in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

Police said both incidents took place on Sunday.

According to the police, information was received at Moti Nagar police station at 6.37 pm from a hospital regarding a minor being brought dead. The victim, a resident of Inderlok area, had suffered a stab injury below the right shoulder.

"Later, at 7.50 pm, another incident was reported to the same police station regarding the stabbing of a man identified as Mohammad Danish (25), a resident of Inderlok area," the officer said. He said Danish sustained a stab injury in the back. He was initially taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, from where he was referred to a higher medical facility. He is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Preliminary inquiry suggests both incidents took place at the DDA park located near DLF Moti Nagar.

Police said cases are being registered in connection with both incidents and teams have been formed, and efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the stabbings and to identify those involved.