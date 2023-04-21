Missing climber found alive in critical condition on Mt Annapurna

Kathmandu: Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother and organisers said on Thursday. Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.



Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world. A team of rescuers located the Indian climber in a deep crevasse between Camp III and Camp II of the world's tenth highest peak, said Thaneshwor Guragain, information officer at Seven Summit Treks - the organiser of the expedition.

He has been airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Medicity Hospital at Bhaisepati area of Lalitpur district, Guragain said. Anurag is still unconscious and his condition is very critical, Guragain said. "He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Sudhir Maloo, his brother, said.

The rescue team that went looking for him in the crevasse he had fallen into has found and rescued him, according to Sudhir. A helicopter and a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa Sherpa had been mobilized for the search and Anurag was found in a deep crevasse at some 5,800 metre altitude on Thursday morning. He was first taken to the Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then flown to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Evacuated Baljeet Kaur has Covid

Prominent Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, evacuated from Mt. Annapurna has Covid-19 and is likely to be discharged in a day or two, organisers of the expedition said on Thursday. Kaur, 27, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point. "She is doing well and is recovering from Covid-19.

She has been kept under isolation while undergoing treatment at CIWEC Hospital," Pasang Tenje Sherpa, who organised the expedition said. "She is a good climber and she will embark for Dhaulagiri once she is fully recovered," said Sherpa.

