Mistakes happen, I'm human, not God says Modi

New Delhi: Recounting his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that “Mistakes will happen, I am human and not a God.”
When he was asked about his old speeches when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the PM responded: “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.”
"In the first term, the people were trying to understand me, and I was trying to understand Delhi. In the second term, I used to think from the perspective of the past. In the third term, my thinking has changed, my morale is high, and my dreams have grown,” Modi said during the podcast.
