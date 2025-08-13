Misunderstanding between Delhi leadership and Rajanna: K’taka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, along with other senior leaders, met former minister K.N. Rajanna, who was recently dropped from the cabinet over his remarks regarding the voter fraud protest, and offered him moral support on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Both Satish Jarkiholi and Rajanna are close associates of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Rajanna, Jarkiholi stated, “People will drift away when power is lost. However, we are here to send a message that we stand with Rajanna. There is a misunderstanding by the Delhi leadership, and we will convince them.”

He added, “Rajanna has served as a minister for two years. We will go to Delhi and meet the high command. The cabinet post that was taken away from Rajanna should be given to a leader from the Valmiki community. The decision on re-inducting Rajanna into the cabinet lies with the high command.”

“Two leaders from the Valmiki community have been removed from the cabinet. We will demand cabinet berths for the community,” he maintained.

Answering a question, Jarkiholi stated that Rajanna himself should clarify why he was dropped from the cabinet.

“It is common for the lion to roar. Rajanna has indicated that there is a conspiracy behind his removal,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP senior leader and former minister B. Sriramulu, speaking in Bengaluru, extended an open invitation for Rajanna to join the BJP.

“Let Rajanna join the BJP. The whole community will stand behind him. You, Rajanna, come to our party along with your son, Congress MLC Rajendra Rajanna. We will ensure that you receive the same respect and honour in our party as we do. In fact, we will ensure you are given even greater respect,” Sriramulu appealed.

On the other hand, a large number of Rajanna supporters gathered in front of the Town Hall building in Tumakuru city and held a rally condemning his removal by the Congress party. The protestors carried photographs and posters of Rajanna and raised slogans in his favour.

They later submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, appealing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reinstate Rajanna in the cabinet.

Sources said that Rajanna has remained quiet while strategising his future moves. As a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, he has been advised by the Chief Minister not to act hastily or issue statements that could be damaging. Rajanna has been told to wait for the right time, until the Bihar elections are over.

Rajanna, who was the State Cooperation Minister, was asked to submit his resignation after his remark against the LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference in Delhi and protest in Bengaluru on the voter fraud. “If there was voter fraud, Congress should have pointed it out much earlier,” he had said.



