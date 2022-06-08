Mitron, BJP ko jeetao: Modi tells corporators

New Delhi: "Mitron Jee tod ke kaam karo aur Telangana mein BJP ko Jeetao." This was the message given to the 47 BJP corporators by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The corporators had a 90-minute meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening. It is learnt that Modi asked each one of them to introduce themselves and inquired as to what they were doing as corporators. He asked them not to worry about the hurdles created by the state government but to go to the people and be with them. He asked them to expose the omissions and commissions of the state government and create awareness on what the BJP has been doing for the state and country.

He is also understood to have asked them about the arrangements about the Plenary session to be held in July. Modi assured them that he would meet all of them again during his stay in Hyderabad. He told them that they should leave no stone unturned to see that the BJP comes to power in Telangana.

Earlier, the corporators had a preparatory meeting in the house of Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy along with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, MLA Raja Singh and others. Kishan Reddy gave them direction on the issues they need to discuss during the meeting with Modi. He told them to explain the ground situation to the Prime Minister. Later, all of them led by Kishan Reddy met Modi.