MLA Arvind Limbavali extends helping hand by donating groceries to needy

Highlights

BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali has come forward extending a helping hand to needy during the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus across the...

BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali has come forward extending a helping hand to needy during the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus across the state. MLA has donated groceries to the economically backward families, which includes 5 kg rice, cooking oil, Toor dal, potato, onions, and other items under Mahadevapura Assembly constituency.

Arvind Limbavali posted a Twitter message that "Families in the constituency belonging to the economically backward classes were supplied food items and groceries today also. The government will pay attention to the needs of the families that have not received such supplies once the ration is provided, in future".


