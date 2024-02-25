Live
- K Srinivas Reddy appointed as Chairman of Telangana Media Academy
- 4th Test: Ashwin five-fer bowls out England for 145, India need 192 to seal series victory
- India-Japan joint military exercise begins in Rajasthan
- Limiting Rahul’s Nyay Yatra to one district is injustice, say Rajasthan Congress leaders
- Gurugram: RERA warns defaulter promoters of tough action over non-filing of QPR, AAR
- Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits
- This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
- More Russian soldiers likely died to seize Avdiivka than in entire Soviet-Afghan war
- Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections
- NIFTY scales new heights, expect Sensex to follow this time around
Just In
Mobile Internet Services Restored In Seven Haryana Districts Following 'Delhi Chalo' March
- 1. Mobile internet services, suspended during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers' unions, have been reinstated in seven Haryana districts.
- 2. Explore the implications of this decision and its impact on connectivity amidst ongoing demonstrations for agricultural reforms.
Mobile internet services, which had been suspended since February 11 due to the 'Delhi Chalo' march organized by farmers' unions, were reinstated in seven districts of Haryana on Sunday morning.
The decision to restore services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa came as the Haryana government opted not to extend the suspension beyond midnight on February 25.
While individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS, and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and household users remained unaffected throughout the suspension period, the official order did not extend the mobile service shutdown in the aforementioned districts.
Previously, the suspension had been extended multiple times on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, and 24. However, officials clarified that no fresh order had been issued for further extensions in the seven districts.
An earlier order from the home department had cited the need to maintain peace and public order in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, including Dabwali districts in Haryana, as the rationale behind imposing the restrictions.
Residents welcomed the government's decision to restore mobile internet services, with many expressing relief over the resumption of connectivity after several days of suspension.
The 'Delhi Chalo' march, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to press the Centre to fulfill farmers' demands, such as a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver. Despite recent clashes and a temporary halt to the march, protesting farmers from Punjab remain encamped at border points in Haryana, awaiting further decisions on their course of action.