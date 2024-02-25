Mobile Internet Services Restored In Seven Haryana Districts Following 'Delhi Chalo' March

Mobile internet services, which had been suspended since February 11 due to the 'Delhi Chalo' march organized by farmers' unions, were reinstated in seven districts of Haryana on Sunday morning.



The decision to restore services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa came as the Haryana government opted not to extend the suspension beyond midnight on February 25.



While individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS, and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and household users remained unaffected throughout the suspension period, the official order did not extend the mobile service shutdown in the aforementioned districts.



Previously, the suspension had been extended multiple times on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, and 24. However, officials clarified that no fresh order had been issued for further extensions in the seven districts.



An earlier order from the home department had cited the need to maintain peace and public order in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, including Dabwali districts in Haryana, as the rationale behind imposing the restrictions.



Residents welcomed the government's decision to restore mobile internet services, with many expressing relief over the resumption of connectivity after several days of suspension.

The 'Delhi Chalo' march, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to press the Centre to fulfill farmers' demands, such as a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver. Despite recent clashes and a temporary halt to the march, protesting farmers from Punjab remain encamped at border points in Haryana, awaiting further decisions on their course of action.