Modi Arrives In Canada For G-7 Outreach Summit Amid Global Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Calgary, Canada on Monday, June 16, 2025, for the highly anticipated G-7 Outreach Summit. The gathering has drawn significant international attention due to the ongoing escalation of conflicts involving Israel-Iran tensions and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The summit, set to take place in Kananaskis, Alberta, will bring together world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Modi as key invitees to the exclusive forum.

Modi's Canadian visit, following his official engagements in Cyprus, presents a crucial opportunity to mend strained India-Canada relations. The diplomatic relationship had deteriorated significantly under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, particularly after his September 2023 allegations linking Indian state actors to the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023.

The new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has signaled a shift toward diplomatic normalization, emphasizing India's significant global standing and the importance of sustained engagement between the two nations.

This marks Modi's first major multilateral engagement following Operation Sindoor, India's counter-terrorism operation targeting Pakistani-based terrorist infrastructure in May.

Summit Focus Areas and Participants

The G-7 Outreach Summit, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, will center on three critical themes:

Global Community Protection: Addressing worldwide security challenges and threats

Energy Security and Digital Transformation: Accelerating the transition to sustainable energy and digital infrastructure

Future Partnership Development: Establishing long-term strategic alliances

Beyond Modi and Zelenskyy, Canada has extended invitations to leaders from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea, creating a diverse platform for international dialogue.

Following the conclusion of his Canadian engagements, Modi is scheduled to depart Tuesday evening for Zagreb, Croatia, completing the final leg of his comprehensive three-nation diplomatic tour.

The Prime Minister's packed itinerary reflects India's active engagement in addressing global challenges while simultaneously working to strengthen bilateral relationships across multiple continents.