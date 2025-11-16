Modi begins Gujarat visit with bullet train corridor review

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Surat on Saturday, kicking off a packed day-long visit to his home state of Gujarat. After landing from Delhi, he proceeded directly to the under-construction Surat Bullet Train Station, where he reviewed progress on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor -- one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects. Following the inspection, the Prime Minister travelled to the Devmogara Temple in Narmada district, offering prayers to deities deeply revered by tribal communities of the region.

Later on Saturday afternoon, PM Modi attended a major public programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda. At the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure and welfare projects and addressed a large gathering. The Prime Minister said, "We are building several tribal museums across India, including in Gujarat. Museums have also come up in Chhattisgarh and Ranchi. We are working to preserve tribal languages, songs, and traditions.