Live
- Govt keeping its word zealously, says Dy CM
- Operation Valentine Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram
- Loss lessons from Assembly elections impact decisions
- City surgeon gets patent for path-breaking carpal tunnel device invention
- Lone Wolf operators at large?
- Five including three kids killed in fatal road accident
- Ambati Rambabu responds of Prashant Kishor’s comments on Jagan
- AP BJP chief reacts on alliance with TDP and Jana Sena
- Techie dies of heart attack while playing cricket
- Denied LS ticket, Harsh Vardhan quits politics
Just In
Modi donates Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to BJP
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday donated Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and urged everyone to contribute.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday donated Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and urged everyone to contribute.
Taking to X, Modi urged citizens to be a part of the 'Donation for Nation Building' campaign through NaMo app. "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!," PM Modi tweeted along with a receipt of his donation to the party.
The donation campaign of the BJP was started on March 1 by national president JP Nadda, who contributed a sum of Rs 1,000 to the party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS