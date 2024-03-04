Modi donates Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to BJP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday donated Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and urged everyone to contribute.

Taking to X, Modi urged citizens to be a part of the 'Donation for Nation Building' campaign through NaMo app. "I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!," PM Modi tweeted along with a receipt of his donation to the party.

The donation campaign of the BJP was started on March 1 by national president JP Nadda, who contributed a sum of Rs 1,000 to the party.