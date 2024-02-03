  • Menu
‘Modi guarantee’ is last hope of helpless: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his guarantee is the “guarantee of guarantees as his government is the last hope of helpless people across the country.''

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his guarantee is the “guarantee of guarantees as his government is the last hope of helpless people across the country.''

Addressing a rally in Sambalpur on Saturday, Modi assured the people of Odisha that his party would ensure development of the State and its people. The recent Budget provides guarantee for the development of all sections of society including youths, women, poor, farmers and tribals, he said.

''Modi's guarantee means guarantee pura hone ki guarantee'', the Prime Minister said, adding that under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, crores of farmers have got direct benefit, including around 40 lakh in Odisha. Farmers of Odisha have received Rs 30,000 in their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Yojana, he said.

