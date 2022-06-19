Modi invites ideas for 90th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their thoughts for the upcoming episode of ' Mann ki Baat' . The ideas can be shared through MyGov or the Namo App , for the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme on June 26.





Glad to have received several inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App. https://t.co/3KGfEqxtwv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2022



The MyGov said that the Prime Minister looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to people.

It said, "The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 90th Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister," it said.