Modi, JD-U skip, as top leaders attend all-party meet

New Delhi: BJP-ally JD-U on Thursday said it was not attending the all-party meeting on Pahalgam terror strike owing to their preoccupation with PM Modi's programme in Bihar even as MIM's Owaisi following extension of an invitation after he criticised it for ignoring him citing that his party has less than five MPs.

Opposition parties also raised questions over Modi not attending the meeting while Trinamool Congress asked why the meeting was restricted to Parliamentary floor leaders when the government should have called party presidents to brief them about the terror attack and follow-up action.

JD-U working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said they would not be attending the meeting as all top party leaders are engaged with Modi's programme, inviting immediate criticism from the Congress.

Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera posted on 'X', "Prime Minister’s priority is elections. JD(U)’s priority is the Prime Minister. All-party meeting on terror attack can wait."