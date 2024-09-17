Modi lays foundation for projects worth Rs 8K cr

Ahmedabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged some individuals filled with hate and negativity are out to defame India and destroy its unity, remarks coming amid a row over statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the US. Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects of Rs 8,000 crore, including the flagging off of Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains, in Ahmedabad.

Modi, without taking names, said they (Opposition) can cross any limits for appeasement politics. "Some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity and integrity intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat," he alleged.

Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel integrated over 500 princely states into the country but some "power hungry" people now want to divide the country into pieces, Modi said. The PM inaugurated 55,000 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Gujarat and laid the foundation stone for four new flyovers which will come up in Panjrapole, Ramol, Bakrol and Hathijan areas of Ahmedabad. He also launched a 'Single Window IT System for GIFT IFSC' for processing entities desirous of setting up operations in GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre).



Without taking names, Modi alleged that when he was busy fulfilling his promise of making unprecedented decisions in the first 100 days of his third term, some people made fun of him. "You must have seen how some people were making fun of me when I worked hard to fulfil the agenda of the first 100 days. I was jeered at. They gave various types of logic and made fun of me. People were also surprised as to why Modi was silent to such insults," he said. The prime minister said he remained silent and swallowed all the insults because he is from Gujarat, the land of Sardar Patel.

