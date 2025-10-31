Modi slams Rahul for Chhath remarks

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp counterattack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, saying that their remarks -- including Gandhi's claim that "PM Modi can dance for votes" -- were not just insults directed at him, but a reflection of deep internal discord within the Opposition.

Addressing a massive election rally in Bihar's Chhapra, Modi said, "The real news of this election is not the insults hurled at me, but the infighting between the RJD and the Congress. Their relationship is like oil and water. Reports from across Bihar say RJD workers are pulling down Congress workers' posters, and Congress workers are showing animosity toward the RJD."

"Only the lust for power has brought them together."

The Prime Minister accused both the RJD and Congress of betraying Bihar during their years in power. "The RJD and Congress can never develop Bihar. These parties ruled the state for years but only betrayed its people," PM Modi said. Referring to incidents of crime during the RJD regime, he recalled the 1998 Champa Biswas case, saying it symbolised the lawlessness of that era.

"What happened to the wife of a Dalit IAS officer in 1998 will send shivers down the spines of today's youth. She wrote to the Bihar Governor about how RJD goons tortured her and other women in her family. During that time, even the Chief Minister's office had become a den of criminals," PM Modi added.