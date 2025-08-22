Modi speaks with Macron on Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a “very good conversation” with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the two leaders exchanged views on efforts for a peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Modi said the talks focused on strengthening the India–France strategic partnership. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.”

Giving details of the conversation, Emmanuel Macron said the two leaders coordinated their positions on the conflict in Ukraine. “On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen economic exchanges and strategic partnerships,” he added. His remarks come amid mounting US pressure on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil.

Washington has responded with additional tariffs — as high as 50% — on a range of Indian goods. “I have just spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe’s security,” Macron said in a post on X.

He added, “On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas — this is the key to our sovereignty and independence. Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026.