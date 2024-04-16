Modi the mastermind of bonds 'scam': Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called PM Modi the mastermind of the electoral bonds "scam", saying that the latter is now giving interviews after he was "caught". "This is the biggest extortion scheme of the world and Modi is the mastermind of it. Ask the PM to explain that one day CBI inquiry starts and immediately after that they (the BJP) get the money.

And immediately after that, the CBI inquiry is scrapped. Big contracts, infrastructure contracts -- the company gives money and immediately after that they are given the contract," the Congress leader said.

“The important thing in electoral bond is -- names and dates. If you see the names and dates you will know that when they (donors) gave the electoral bond, right after that contract was given to them or CBI inquiry was withdrawn against them.

Pradhan Mantri pakade gaye hain isiliye ANI ko interview de rahe hain (Prime Minister is giving interview to ANI after he was caught),” Rahul Gandhi told the media on Monday. The Congress leader was reacting to Modi’s interview with news agency, where the latter spoke about the electoral bonds scheme.

