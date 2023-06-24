Modi To blow Poll Bugle in MP on June 27

In view of the Assembly elections towards end of this year, the BJP is gearing up for the poll. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Bhopal on June 27. This will be the first visit of the PM after his return from US Tour.

According to party sources, Modi will virtually address over leaders and workers of about 10 lakh booths in the country and will attend the concluding ceremony of the Veerangana Durgawati yatra in Shahdol a BJP leader said on Saturday.

The PM will distribute cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman scheme. BJP workers will welcome him during a road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway,” Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma told reporters.