Modi's 8 saal, 8 chhal aur BJP sarkar viphal

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the government on its eighth anniversary alleging that this period has been marked by misery and misgovernance with high inflation, low employment and communal polarisation being the hallmark.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken claimed the BJP government has broken all records of "hoodwinking" its own people with fake 'jumlas' and slogans during its eight years of rule. They alleged that the promise of "achche din" made to people has only turned out to be "achche din" for the BJP and a select group of crony capitalists and industrialists whose wealth has increased manifold.

The Congress also released a booklet in Hindi "8 saal, 8 chhal aur BJP Sarkar Viphal" (8 years, 8 deceits, BJP government failed) to highlight, what is called the "failures" of the BJP government on various fronts. Maken claimed that one after another, BJP's disastrous policies contributed to the fall of the Indian economy. What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP's 8 years of misgovernance, he alleged, adding that inflation is touching an all-time high and so are unemployment levels. Surjewala said the eight years of BJP rule has seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country, with China continuing to infiltrate our borders, and the prime minister remaining silent.

S Inflation – referring to the data released by the government, Congress said India's retail inflation surged to a near eight-year high due to the inability of the Modi government.

S Unemployment – Congress in its report card said that the employment has broken a record of 45 years while inflation has also reached a record high. Rupee against Dollar is historic low and the foreign reserve is also dipping so the country is suffering from economic crisis.

S Downfall of the GDP – Comparing GDP from the time of UPA regime, Congress said GDP in the time of BJP fell to 4.7 per cent while in the time of Congress led government, GDP was 8.3 percent.

S Income did not double – Referring to Modi government's own promise that the income of farmers would be doubled by 2022, Congress pointed out that Modi govt stopped giving bonus of Rs 150 in 2014. Citing NSO data, Congress said debt on farmers has risen up to Rs 17 lakh crore.

S Attack on army – Congress in its report attacked the Modi government for not implementing one rank one pension. The Congress also said that there are 122555 posts lying vacant in the army.

S No development but communalism – Saying that during the 8 years of Modi government, development did not happen but incidents of the communal riots did. Referring to Delhi riots, Congress alleged BJP leaders fanned communal tensions.

S Attacks on SC/ST rights – Congress in its report attacked the Modi government for curtailing OBC rights. Congress pointed out that there is no Dalit CM in 18 states ruled by the BJP

S National security compromised – The report card released by Congress attacked Modi government for compromising national security and Chinese incursion in Ladakh. Congress also mentioned drug seizure worth thousands of crores in Gujarat in last one year.