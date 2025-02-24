Modi’s tips for battling obesity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nikhat Zareen, put light on the disadvantages of obesity, and advised people to reduce the consumption of cooking oil.

Addressing the 119th episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister highlighted that obesity cases have doubled in the last few years, and the more concerning aspect has been the rise in obesity cases among children.

He also advised people to buy 10 per cent less cooking oil and subsequently reduce the consumption of cooking oil. "To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering from the problem of obesity. Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold," Modi said.

"Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10 per cent less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," PM Modi said in the Mann ki Baat," he added.

Further, the two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, stressed that parents should try to play any outside sport with their children to encourage the sporting culture. "When I started training, I was fat. I started eating healthy food from which my health got better. It helped me a lot after I became a professional athlete. I urge all the parents to go and play outside games and encourage their children to do the same thing as well. Every should give some to their body in order be fit and as PM Modi said everyone should reduce oily products in order to remain healthy," Chopra said.

Nikhat Zareen also shared his views on obesity, saying that obesity is a "national concern" and everyone should be serious about it. "It's a national concern and everyone should get serious about their health because obesity is spreading very quickly in our country. I also try to follow a healthy diet because if I do not follow it, then it will affect my performance, and I get tired quickly," Nikhat Zareen said.