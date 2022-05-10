Mohali Attack: Central intelligence agencies on high alert

New Delhi: The Central intelligence agencies like Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Military Intelligence (MI), National Technical Research Organisation and the Intelligence Wing of the Border Security Force (BSF) have swung into action after the attack on Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday night and the agencies are gathering more information in this case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought a report from the Director-General of Police (DGP) and intelligence officers over the explosion in Mohali, stating that strict punishment will be given to the culprits.

He held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far. "Those who are trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers. Strict punishment will be given. Things will be clear by evening. Probe on," said the Punjab Chief Minister after the meeting.

Sources in the Intel network said the Central Intel wings consider it as an act of terror and the responsible group has tried to convey a message by attacking the police building, this could be a handiwork of the Pakistan supported Khalistani elements hiding in the neighbouring country.

They also said that the Punjab intelligence wing reportedly received two threatening letters from a commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad indicating a major attack on railway stations, bridges, places of worship and other major installations, and political leaders in the state.