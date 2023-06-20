Monsoon to hit Odisha in 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some parts of Odisha during the next two to three days, Met sources here on Monday said.

It said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.

The Met Centre further predicted that heatwave conditions over east India and adjoining areas are likely to abate gradually from Tuesday onwards.

The maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to fall gradually by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius during the next three days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in some

districts of interior Odisha during the next two days.