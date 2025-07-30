Monthly review system to strengthen governance

New Delhi: In a move aimed at tightening administrative control and ensuring better implementation of government schemes, the Delhi government on Tuesday has mandated monthly performance reviews across all departments. The decision is part of a broader initiative to enhance transparency, speed up development work, and strengthen oversight at every level of governance.

Under the new directive, departmental heads will be required to submit a monthly report to the Chief Minister’s Office by the 28th of each month. The report must outline the status of ongoing programs, achievements, coordination needs with other departments, and any internal or external challenges that may be slowing progress.

The government believes this step will bring greater clarity to the functioning of departments and make it easier to identify delays or issues in execution.

It will also help in tracking the actual impact of various schemes and ensuring accountability from officials.

Weekly review meetings chaired by the Chief Minister every Monday will continue as before. These meetings focus on the overall performance of different departments and the implementation of key schemes. In the most recent review on July 28, a case of financial irregularities worth ₹175 crore was detected in the Barapullah Elevated Project. The Chief Minister promptly ordered an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch, demonstrating a strong stance on accountability.

The administration is also maintaining a tight schedule of governance reviews.Cabinet meetings are being held every Tuesday to evaluate scheme effectiveness and policy implementation. These regular engagements, combined with the newly introduced monthly reporting mechanism, are expected to significantly improve inter-departmental coordination and decision-making.

In a related directive issued last month, Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal instructed all District Magistrates (DMs).