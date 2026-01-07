NHAI sets two new Guinness World Records in highway construction in AP

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has proudly announced that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set two new Guinness World Records for the construction of a national highway in the state.

In an impressive feat, a total of 10,675 metric tons of bituminous concrete were laid continuously over a 24-hour period along the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G). Additionally, the NHAI successfully constructed 28.95 lane kilometres of road within the same timeframe.

Naidu hailed this achievement as a significant reflection of the Indian government’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and promoting economic development.