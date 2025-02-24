More than half of world’s Sanatan Dharma followers taken holy dip, avers Yogi

Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than half of the followers of the Sanatan Dharma in the world have taken a sacred bath in Triveni Sangam. The Chief Minister announced that to date, 62 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni of Sangam, and more devotees are expected in the coming days. He added, "no belief, religion, or sect in the world gathers such a large number of people at a fixed time to express their faith, calling Maha Kumbh a symbol of the divinity and expanse of Sanatan Dharma."

After meeting several saints and while speaking at the Maha Kumbh Mela Mahotsav organised by KanchiKamakotiPeethain Prayagrajhere on Sunday, he said: "Over half of the world's followers of Sanatan Dharma have bathed in the PrayagrajMaha Kumbh, highlighting the unique faith and strength of Sanatan culture."

The Chief Minister first visited the Satua Baba Peetha of the Vishnuswami sect, where he met MahamandaleshwarSantoshacharya Maharaj, also known as 'Satua Baba.' He then proceeded to the camp of Sri KanchiKamakotiPeetha, where he received blessings from Shankaracharya Sri Shankar VijayendraSaraswati.

During his visit, CM Yogi paid floral tribute to the statue of former Shankaracharya JayendraSaraswati of KanchiPeetha and performed Aarti. Shankaracharya Sri Shankar VijayendraSaraswati praised CM Yogi for the arrangements made for the Maha Kumbh. He said that over 60 crore Sanatanis have bathed during the event.

The UP CM said KanchiKamakotiPeetha'srole in strengthening Sanatan Dharma and its contributions to KanchiKamakotiPeetha is commendable. He said that the tradition of this revered Peetha has played a crucial role in promoting the public awakening and growth of Sanatan Dharma. He emphasised that whenever Sanatan Dharma faced crises, KanchiPeetha stepped forward to address them, whether during the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement or the Nepal crisis.

CM Yogi reassured that his government is dedicated to bringing grandeur to every event related to Sanatan Dharma and the Maha Kumbh. He pledged that they would work with complete devotion and commitment for any event associated with Sanatan Dharma to ensure, that it achieves new heights of success.

Shankaracharya Shankar VijayendraSaraswati praised the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, describing the event as an outstanding example of government and public participation. He asserted that Sanatan culture is the ideal culture of the world and that the Maha Kumbh stands as living proof of this.

Additionally, he commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for restoring the ancient name of Prayagraj, stating that each Kumbh provides direction to the nation and highlights campaigns such as building the Shri Ram temple and strengthening Sanatan Dharma in the country. He referred to the Maha Kumbh as a Kumbh of unity and dubbed it the Advaita Kumbh. On this occasion, a large number of saints were present, including Shri ShankarpurPeethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shrikrishnanand Tirtha and MahamandaleshwarSantoshacharya Ji Maharaj 'Satua Baba.'