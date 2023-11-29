MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar moves Kerala HC, seeks quashing of hate speech case

Kochi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking quashing of a hate speech case filed against him for his social media posts on the Kalamassery blasts in October.

After hearing the matter, the court ordered state authorities not to take any coercive action against him till December 14.

Appearing for the Minister, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani dismissed the charges as "baseless" and inspired by political motives. He added that the First Information Report (FIR) is a result of collusion between political adversaries.

The case pertains to the Minister's post in the social media over a blast that rocked a prayer hall of Jehovahs Witness in October and the Ernakulam Central Police Station booked Chandrasekhar on the basis of a complaint filed by the sub-inspector of the Ernakulam cyber cell.

The Police took instant action after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the MoS for the post.

According to the FIR, the social media posts in question mentioned "Palestine terrorist group Hamas" and contained other provocative material.

The same was later spread through text messages and media reports, all of which contributed to spreading hatred against one religious community, thereby hampering the communal harmony of the state of Kerala, the FIR stated.