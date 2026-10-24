First Single ‘Ruku Ruku Rukmini’ From Nithiin’s Alias Rukmini Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood’s popular actor Nithiin is all set to entertain the movie buffs with a complete family entertainer ‘Alias Rukmini’ in December. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy with promotions. Being ace actor Nani’s production venture, there are many expectations on it. Already the first look posters and the promo created a buzz on social media and now, the makers are all ready to unveil the first single, “Ruku Ruku Rukmini…” on 27th October and shared this big news on social media!

The beautiful song of Krishna falling in love with Rukku from #AliasRukmini 🎼❤️ First single #RukuRukuRukmini out on 27th October ✨ #AliasRukmini in cinemas worldwide December 4th ❤️ Natural Star @NameisNani presents @actor_nithiin in #AliasRukmini 🪑📚 Written & Directed by @Afilmby_Murali #AliasRukminiOnDec4th #AafiyaSayed @UnanimousProds @DeepthiGanta1 @dopjomon @VijaiBulganin @artkolla @srujana_AJ #RekhaBoggarrapu #PrashanthMandava @SVR4446 #RamanaMadhavaram @Bharani_dharann @saregamasouth — Unanimous Productions (@UnanimousProds) October 24, 2026

This post reads, “The beautiful song of Krishna falling in love with Rukku from #AliasRukmini First single #RukuRukuRukmini out on 27th October #AliasRukmini in cinemas worldwide December 4th Natural Star @NameisNani presents @actor_nithiin in #AliasRukmini Written & Directed by @Afilmby_Murali”.

Even the poster looked lovely and made us witness Nithiin aka Krishna’s love towards his Rukmini. Krishna’s Rukmini is a bit strict teacher and is fondly called as ‘Devil’ by her dear students in the school. Earlier the makers also dropped Nithiin’s first look poster and introduced him as writer Krishna who is popular for his romantic books like Garam Gopal and Vratham Venkanna. On the other hand, Nithiin also needs to lock heads with Vishwak Sen’s Legacy and Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma which are already scheduled to release on the same date.

As the storyline seems to offer a fresh narrative, the audience are eagerly awaiting for the release. This Muralikanth’s directorial is being bankrolled by Nani’s sister Deepthi Ganta under the Unanimous Productions banner.