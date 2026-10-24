- Shivakumar gives green signal to Golden Chariot special train in K’taka
- US H-1B restrictions risk undermining strategic partnership with India: Report
- Samsung Confirms Galaxy Devices Eligible for Android 17 Update
- Gas Cylinder Explosion: Three Injured in Benguluru
- Cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain alert for south Bengal from Wednesday
- AP ZPTC Race: Will it Be Family First, Grassroots Workers Last
- Airbnb bans guest checkout chores from November 20
- Gopichand’s Next Is Titled As Singa
P R T U TS seeks probation declaration for DSC-2024 teachers
In Short
Urges Jagtial DEO to conduct special drive and verify service books
JAGTIAL: The Jagtial district unit of PRTU TS has urged the District Educational Officer Ramu, to expedite the probation declaration process for DSC-2024 teachers who completed two years of service on October 10.
In a representation submitted to the DEO, PRTU TS Jagtial district president Yella Amarnath Reddy and general secretary Boinipalli Anand Rao requested the authorities to verify the service books of the eligible teachers and conduct a special drive to complete the probation declaration process at the earliest.
The union leaders stressed the need to speed up the process and ensure that eligible teachers receive their probation declarations without unnecessary delay. They appealed to the district education authorities to take prompt action in the interests of the teachers.
TG Ethics committee hearing on Padi Kaushik Reddy deferred, Huzurabad by-election likely
₹10,000-Crore Business at Stake: Chamber Sounds Alarm, Seeks Rally Rescheduling
Five Killed in Blasting Accident in Alluri District
Jio IPO scripts global record with 1.39 cr applications
IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Telangana
Needless row over Jaishankar-Rubio meeting in Mumbai