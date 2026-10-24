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P R T U TS seeks probation declaration for DSC-2024 teachers

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Urges Jagtial DEO to conduct special drive and verify service books

Jagtial district unit of PRTU TS has urged the District Educational Officer Ramu
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Jagtial district unit of PRTU TS has urged the District Educational Officer Ramu

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JAGTIAL: The Jagtial district unit of PRTU TS has urged the District Educational Officer Ramu, to expedite the probation declaration process for DSC-2024 teachers who completed two years of service on October 10.

In a representation submitted to the DEO, PRTU TS Jagtial district president Yella Amarnath Reddy and general secretary Boinipalli Anand Rao requested the authorities to verify the service books of the eligible teachers and conduct a special drive to complete the probation declaration process at the earliest.

The union leaders stressed the need to speed up the process and ensure that eligible teachers receive their probation declarations without unnecessary delay. They appealed to the district education authorities to take prompt action in the interests of the teachers.

Miryala Rajani
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Miryala Rajani

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PRTU TSDSC-2024 TeachersJagtial NewsProbation DeclarationTelangana Education
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