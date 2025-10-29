MoU signed for Town Hall in Patnagarh

Patnagarh: An MoU was signed between the district administration and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (Burla) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo for the much-awaited Town Hall to be built in Patnagarh of Bolangir district. Singh Deo attended the MoU signing ceremony held at the Patnagarh block premises as the chief guest.

Earlier, during the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit to Patnagarh, the foundation stone for the Town Hall was laid in front of the block office. Singh Deo said this modern Town Hall will benefit the people of Patnagarh and surrounding areas and directed the officials to complete its work at the earliest. The MoU was signed by MCL General Manager (Technical) Sanjay Jha and District Magistrate Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar.

The Town Hall will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 9.97 crore. Patnagarh Sub-Collector Sunil Kumar Meher , BDO Suman Kumar Minz, Bolangir Rural Works Superintendent Engineer Tapan Kumar Behera, Patnagarh SDPO Sadanand Pujari and BJP workers were present on the occasion.