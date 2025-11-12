Move to bring dropouts back to classrooms

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has signed an MoU with the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to bring the out-of-schoolchildren in the State back to classrooms, officials said on Tuesday. The collaboration aims to provide a second opportunity for education to the drop-out and out-of-schoolchildren of Odisha, enabling them to complete their secondary and senior secondary education through a flexible mode, they added.

“The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of deprived learners across the State, helping them rejoin the mainstream of education and empowering them to build a brighter future. The MoU focuses on extending educational opportunities to children in districts with high dropout rates by accrediting selected schools for facilitating admissions under the NIOS system,” said Akhilesh Mishra, Chairman, NIOS.

“Through this partnership, NIOS will not only create avenues for academic learning but also foster confidence, motivation and continuity among learners who were once deprived of formal education,” he added. The MoU was signed by Col Shakeel Ahmad, Secretary, NIOS, and Ananya Das, IAS, government of Odisha.