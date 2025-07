Move to empower women weavers

Bhubaneswar: To boost skill development of women weavers, Odisha government’s Mission Shakti department has signed an MoU with the Weavers’ Service Centre. The MoU signed on Tuesday will facilitate design mentoring, training and market linkage for weaving-based women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs), enabling them to adapt to evolving fashion and decor preferences.

This collaboration will help build a sustainable women-led textile ecosystem and strengthen the textile value chain across Odisha, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. She said Odisha’s traditional weaving sector is receiving renewed momentum through the active involvement of SHGs. The MoU was signed between Department of Mission Shakti and Weavers’ Service Centre, office of Development Commissioner, Handlooms, Central government.

The partnership aims to empower women weavers through skill development, modern design inputs and access to national and international markets, she said.

Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Mission Shakti, emphasised the importance of the initiative, noting that it supports thousands of women who have already adopted weaving, tailoring, embroidery and home-based production as a means of livelihood. “This partnership will provide an enabling ecosystem for design, training and market-ready innovations for SHG members,” she added.

Handlooms Commissioner Bikash Kumar said Odisha’s weaving talents have gained national recognition and that this partnership will offer new dimensions to Odisha’s creativity while boosting the country’s overall handloom landscape.

This collaboration will involve developing unique multi-colour paper designs tailored to emerging trends in apparel and home decor. The Weavers’ Service Centre will support prototype development and provide expert guidance on aesthetics, finishing and enterprise-readiness.

The SHG products will also receive professional photography and digital cataloguing support to enhance both online and offline visibility, he said.