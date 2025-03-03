MP BJP leader's remark against Kamal Nath sparks controversy

Chhindwara : The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from Chhindwara, Vivek Bunty Sahu's remark against senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sparked a political controversy.

Sahu (45), who has defeated former Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, the son of Kamal Nath, in the Lok Sabha election held last year, has said, "People of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh have rejected Kamal Nath. Where will he go, if police starts beating him."

The BJP MP has made this remark responding to Kamal Nath's statement that "police walon ko kehta hu ki apni vardi ki izzat kijiye, sabse pehle." (I tell the police officers to respect their uniform first.)

The former Chief Minister has said this while addressing a rally of party workers in Amarwada Assembly constituency on Saturday.

During his address, Kamal Nath has expressed his anger against a police station in-charge, accusing him of "working as a BJP's agent".

On Sunday, BJP MP Sahu during an interaction with media persons responded in the matter, saying that Kamal Nath was upset with police personnel because all illegal businesses of his political aides were stopped in Chhindwara.

"He (Kamal Nath) is worried more because all illegal businesses of his supporters have been stopped by police on the direction of BJP government. People of Chhindwara have already rejected him, where will he go, if police starts beating him," Sahu said.

The BJP MP's remark against Kamal Nath upset the Congress workers and his supporters in his home district Chhindwara.

Several senior Congress leaders, including state party chief Jitu Patwari has condemned Sahu's remark and sought an apology.

Expressing anger against Sahu, Congress leaders and workers held a protest in Chhindwara on Monday.

More than 500 Congress workers, including party's MLAs carried out a protest march from Rajeev Bhavan to the Superintendent of Police office in Chhindwara.

The Congress MLA from Saunsar Assembly constituency of Chhindwara district, who was leading the protest, said, "Vivek Banti Sahu has insulted our leader Kamal Nath, who devoted his life for developing Chhindwara. He has to apologise for his derogatory remarks against him, otherwise, Congress workers not tolerate it."