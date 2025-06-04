MP Minister Shah courts another row

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister, Vijay Shah, got embroiled in yet another controversy, after photos of his meeting with the gangrape victim’s family were widely circulated.

After remaining absent from public view for over two weeks, Minister Shah resurfaced in his constituency on Monday evening, visiting the family of a gangrape victim in Harsud.

His meeting, captured in widely circulated photographs, has sparked outrage, with critics accusing him of violating the victim’s right to anonymity.

The state Congress has strongly condemned Minister Shah’s actions, arguing that publicly revealing the identity of the victim’s family is both unethical and legally questionable.

Demanding accountability, the Congress has called upon the Director General of Police to respond.

State Congress spokesperson KK Mishra questioned whether a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against the minister for his actions, asking, “DGP Sir, is this act legally justified? If not, will suo motu cognisance be taken, or will this incident be overlooked as before?”

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 23 in the Harsud Assembly constituency, involved the gangrape and murder of a woman.

During his two-hour meeting with the bereaved family, Minister Shah assured them of government support, acknowledging that no compensation could truly make up for their loss.