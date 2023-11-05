MP polls: Modi reaches out to tribals with Lord Ram's name; says Cong didn't care for their welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited tribal people for Lord Ram's hallowed divine status and said while the BJP worshipped tribals the Congress didn't care for their welfare, seeking to expand the saffron party's social outreach in the crucial Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. Addressing public meetings at Seoni and Khandwa for the November 17 elections, Modi took potshots at Congress over the 'infighting' between two senior Congress leaders for "establishing their sons and capturing the party organisation in the state", an apparent reference to Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Modi said the Congress is desperate to form a government in MP and wanted to make the state its ATM for Lok Sabha elections for "looting money". He said the BJP government will spend Rs 15,000 crore for the welfare of the Bhaira, Baiga, and Saharia tribes through a special mission who were ignored by the earlier Congress governments. “We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, the Purshottam Ram,” Modi said in Seoni district, which falls under the Mahakoshal region where tribal votes are key.

Out of the total 230 assembly seats in MP, 47 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe candidates. Of the four assembly seats in Seoni, two are reserved for tribal candidates. In Khandwa, Modi said the Congress was desperate to come to power to turn the state into an 'ATM' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and exuded confidence that BJP will retain power for the third consecutive term at the Centre. Modi said the Congress, despite being in power for five to six decades in the country after Independence, did not do anything for the welfare of the tribal community.

He also said the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, providing free ration to 80 crore poor people, will be extended for the next five years. The PM listed the works done by the BJP government for the uplift of tribals and slammed the previous Congress government over various scams. During the Congress regime before 2014, scams worth lakhs and crores of rupees took place but no such thing has taken place during the BJP government and the money thus saved is being spent on providing free ration to the poor people, he said. “The Congress is creating confusion among tribals. The word tribal does not sound good from their mouth. These tribals have taken care of Lord Ram. Did the tribal society not make Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram? We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, the Purshottam Ram," Modi said.

For the first time in the country, a separate ministry for the welfare of tribals was constituted when the BJP came to power under the leadership of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

"This is our culture. A ministry, department and budget have been allocated for the uplift of tribals," the PM said, noting the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) is celebrated on November 15 every year. “The Congress cared for one family. Their state governments named roads and lanes after them. Even their manifesto has their names," he said. Further targeting the Congress, Modi said a "tear clothes" competition is going on in Madhya Pradesh Congress. This dig comes against the backdrop of a video of MP Congress president Kamal Nath wherein he asked Congress workers to "tear the clothes" of his colleague Digvijaya Singh over the denial of poll ticket to a leader. Speaking at Khandwa, which falls under the politically crucial Malwa Nimar region, the prime minister said the Congress is desperate to form a government in MP and wanted to make the state its ATM for Lok Sabha elections.

"They want to loot the state's money and send it by tractors (to Delhi). I am confident that the BJP will form the government for the third time in 2024. To fulfil your dream a government (of BJP) in the state and the one at the Centre will work with double speed,” he added. He alleged Congress indulges in corruption and spoils the states where it forms governments. They indulge in infighting and have no time for the people,” he said and gave examples of Karnataka and Rajasthan. "This is the culture of Congress, where infighting continues. And their judge sitting in Delhi adjudicates and runs the shop,” Modi added.

“In Rajasthan, after getting a clear majority two groups have been fighting for the last four and a half years for 24 hours,” Modi said referring to the rivalry between state chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Modi said the Congress has damaged Karnataka where development has come to a standstill and raised doubts about the continuation of its chief minister at the helm. “Look at the Congress government which was formed just six months ago in Karnataka..the CM does not know how long he is going to be the head of the state. They have spoiled Karnataka where the development activities have come to a standstill,” he said.

He alleged that Congress always thought about the development of one family while remaining in power for a long time from panchayat to Parliament at the cost of the people. "But after the BJP came to power at the Centre things have changed and schemes are being framed for the welfare of the public which resulted in schemes like free ration to the people during COVID-19," Modi said. He alleged Congress's hunger for money grew manifold after remaining out of power for many years. Referring to the mass availability of mobile phones in the country, Modi said mobile phones as well as data services are cheaper in the country because of his government's policies and ensuring huge savings for the people. He also said the Janaushadhi Kendras set up by the government offered an 80 per cent discount on medicines. Farmers in India are getting urea at Rs 300 per bag, which is 10 times less than what it costs cultivators in the US, he said.

He listed the BJP government's various other initiatives, including naming Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal after Rani Kamalapati. The Malwa-Nimar region commands a substantial share of the state's political landscape including tribal votes along with the Mahakoshal region. In the 2018 polls, the Congress had outperformed the BJP in both the regions.