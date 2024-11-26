Live
Just In
MP: Residents stage protests against liquor shop in Indore
Residents in Indore on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the local liquor shop which has created a nuisance in the area.
Bhopal: Residents in Indore on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the local liquor shop which has created a nuisance in the area.
The residents, most of them women, hit the street with sticks and pelted stones at a liquor store located on the road connecting the Kushwah Nagar area. The protesters demanded an immediate shifting of the liquor shop.
“We have been demanding the removal of the liquor shop for the last three years as we women unsafe in the area. There have been several incidents when drunkards created ruckus and even molested women and also passed lewd comments against us,” said a woman protester.
She added that a woman living in a rented accommodation in Kushwah Nagar colony was molested by a group of drunk people.
"After learning about the incident, we all decided to stage a protest. We will keep demanding the relocation of the liquor shop,” the protecting women said.
The protesters also blocked the road leading to huge traffic jams. They also raised slogans against senior BJP leader and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. During the protest, a minor scuffle also broke out, and several vehicles were damaged.
Residents accused the minister of betraying them while claiming that during the Assembly elections in November last year, he had promised to relocate the liquor shop.
“Vijayvargiya had assured us that the liquor shop would be shifted after the elections. However, one year has passed but the liquor shop was not relocated,” the protesters said.