MP seeks construction of ROBs

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has urged Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar to take swift action to resolve long-pending issues in Vijayawada Railway Division. He also requested the Railway Board chairman for the release of Rs 836.47 crore sanctioned by NITI Aayog for the development of Vijayawada Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station 2.0 scheme.

The MP met Chairman Satish Kumar at his office in Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, on Tuesday. During the meeting, Kesineni Sivanath felicitated the Chairman with a shawl and submitted a representation highlighting the long pending projects in Vijayawada Division.

MP has specifically mentioned the need for construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) at the crossings of Vijayawada – Gunadala, Rayanapadu – Kondapalli, Vijayawada – Rayanapadu and Vijayawada – Ramavarappadu. The MP emphasised the need for the Ministry of Railways to promptly release the funds approved by NITI Aayog to expedite Vijayawada Railway modernisation works. Kesineni Sivanath in a press release said the Chairman Satish Kumar responded positively to take action.