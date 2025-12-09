MP: Three die of food poisoning in Chhatarpur's resort, probe underway

Chhatarpur: In a shocking incident, at least three employees of a resort in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh died due to food poisoning after taking a meal.

Soon after having the meal, they complained of stomachache and uneasiness, sources said.

While five others, who were earlier admitted at Chhatarpur district hospital, have been referred to Gwalior district hospital due to their critical health. The incident occurred at a resort late on Monday night, as per the initial information.

Those killed have been identified as Girja Rajak (35), Roshani Rajak (35), Hardik Soni (25) and Ramshwaroom Kushwaha (47).

The condition of five others admitted to hospitals in Jhansi and Gwalior was said to be critical, the police said.

Chhatarpur district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

"Chhatarpur District Collector Parth Jaiswal has ordered an investigation into the matter. Food samples have been collected and sent for testing," the district administration wrote on X on Tuesday.

Confirming the report, Dr Roshan Dwivedi, head of Chhatarpur district hospital, said that nine people were brought to the hospital for treatment. They all were suffering from food poisoning.

"Their health condition deteriorated during treatment, and four of them died. While five patients have been referred to Jhansi and Gwalior district for advanced treatment," Dr Dwivedi told IANS on Tuesday.

Upon receiving information, Chhatarpur district police swung into action and started an investigation after collecting food samples from the resort.

Senior officials from the district administration have also joined the investigation.

The shocking incident occurred when the entire team of the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was camping in Khajuraho (Chhatarpur district) for a special review of the departments in view of the completion of two years of the government.