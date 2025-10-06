Ms. Pritika Rawat from Delhi Honoured with My Bharat-NSS Award 2025 by President of India

The prestigious My Bharat-NSS Award in Volunteer Category has been conferred by the Hon’ble President of India on 6th October 2025 to Ms. Pritika Rawat, from Delhi in recognition of her remarkable contributions to community service and social development.

The NSS Award is among India’s highest honors for volunteers, celebrating extraordinary commitment to social service and nation-building. Affiliated with the National Service Scheme at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi, Pritika Rawat has led impactful initiatives in women empowerment, community health, cleanliness drives, child education, youth engagement, and environmental conservation, creating meaningful change at the grassroots level and exemplifying the NSS motto, “Not Me, But You.”

The award ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, celebrated her exceptional leadership and commitment. Speaking on receiving the honor, Pritika said:

“Receiving the NSS Award is an unforgettable moment. It is not just my recognition, it belongs to all NSS volunteers striving to make a positive difference in society. I hope this inspires more youth to serve with dedication and compassion.” She expresses her deep gratitude to the University’s NSS Coordinator, Dr. Praveen Saroha, whose constant guidance and encouragement played a pivotal role in helping her achieve this accomplishment.

While currently residing in Delhi, Pritika traces her roots to Chamoli, Uttarakhand, making this recognition a proud moment for her home state as well as her academic institution. Her achievement highlights the impact of youth-led initiatives and the power of selfless service.

Her father, Shri Bakhtawar Singh, and mother, Smt. Budi Rawat, expressed immense pride in their daughter’s remarkable achievement and conveyed their heartfelt wishes for her bright and successful future. Pritika’s accomplishment is expected to inspire countless young people across the country.