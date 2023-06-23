Mukesh Ambani Along With His Wife Nita Ambani Attend State Dinner At White House

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, were present at the event of the State dinner at White House .The Prime Minister's first State visit was deemed "historic" by Mukesh Ambani for both India and the US. Tech executives Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella with Indian ancestry also arrived to the White House to take part in the State Dinner held in honour of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.











Additionally,400 people were invited by the Bidens to the State dinner. Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Gina Raimondo were among the other guests on the list.



A state dinner is hosted by US presidents to celebrate a visiting head of state or the current monarch. A state dinner is one of the most elaborate events held at the White House, and it is a chance for the president to interact with the leaders of friendly nations.

Meanwhile, on June 22 in the evening (June 23 IST), US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state dinner and PM Modi's state visit are a recognition to New Delhi's development as an important ally of the United States worldwide. Given that President Biden has only so far given such an invitation to the presidents of France and South Korea, Emmanuel Macron and Yoon Suk Yeol, it is possible to assess the significance of this event.