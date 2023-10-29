Live
Just In
Mukesh Ambani gets death threat
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received an email threatening to shoot him dead if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.
The industrialist received the death threat email on Friday, and based on a complaint lodged by his security in-charge, a first information report (FIR) was registered against an unidentified person at the Gamdevi police station, he said. "The email that Ambani received said that he will be shot if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore," he said.
A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the person who sent the mail, he said.
Last year, the Mumbai police had arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.