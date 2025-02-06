Live
Just In
Multi-purpose sports ground inaugurated
Jharsuguda: Delhi Public School on Monday inaugurated a multi- purpose sports ground, a state-of-the-art facility designed to promote physical fitness, teamwork and sportsmanship. This marks a significant step to provide top-notch sports infrastructure for athletes and students.
In their address, thedignitaries emphasised the importance of sports in fostering discipline, perseverance and healthy lifestyle. The new facility, equipped with Skating Track, Basketball Court, Badminton Court, Lawn Tennis Court, Pickle-ball Court, Paddle Ball Court and Futsal Court all in one ground is expected to serve as a hub for budding athletes to hone their skills and compete at various levels.
A skating show by students showcasing their talent was also organised. District Athletic Association secretary Tapas Roy Choudhary, Odisha Hockey Association vice president Jeeban Mohanty, Ajitpur Athletic Association, Sason president Dushmanta Hota and members of the School Management Committee were present. Principal Sujata Lenka deliveredthe vote of thanks.