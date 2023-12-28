Mumbai airport transforms air-travel landscape to emerge aviation leader in 2023

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has notched a series of achievements, innovative technological upgrades and world-class services to solidify its position as an aviation industry leader, an official said here on Thursday.

This year, the airport completed a major re-carpeting for Runway 14/32 to enhance overall efficiency, introduced Taxiway Z to reduce entry-exit times for aircraft and reduce carbon emissions, as first in the Asian region to offer a flexible-use apron.

The CSMIA also became the first airport in Asia to commission a specialised Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK), with high-pressure lifting bags.

DARK ensures a superior and efficient recovery process for even the largest commercial aircraft, reinforcing CSMIA's commitment to safety and security.

On November 25, the CSMIA notched the highest passenger traffic movement in a single day with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (over 120,000 domestic passengers and more than 46,000 international travellers).

On November 11, the airport achieved a highest single-day record of 1,032 air traffic movements, or flights, surpassing its own previous record of 2018.

Strengthening its connectivity, CSMIA announced its summer schedule with 14 per cent more weekly flight movements as compared to the summer schedule of 2022.

Similarly, the Winter Schedule for 2023-2024 witnessed more than 950 daily flight movements, representing an 8-per cent increase compared to the previous year.

With an extensive network connecting travellers to 115 different destinations, CSMIA continues to enhance connectivity for passengers.

These were fuelled by an increased demand for domestic and international travel movement from CSMIA, which in turn benefits the travellers from Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

The CSMIA also held a grand 70-day-long Summer Carnival in April 2023, offering captivating experiences and irresistible discounts across 100+ retail and FnB outlets. Aiming to become one of the world's best airports, the CSMIA has been working towards elevating its facilities and services to create a seamless passenger journey at the airport.

The airport's Terminal 2 has been a major gateway offering exceptional infrastructure facilities aiding in the introduction of pioneering services and advanced technology.

For this, the CSMIA installed 2D Barcode readers at the entry gates of Terminals 1&2, streamlining entry procedures and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

The airport also introduced an Advanced Parking Guidance System at Terminal 2, a system that combines state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful design, ensuring travellers experience seamless and stress-free parking, to enhance passenger convenience.

Aspiring to become net-zero by 2029, the CSMIA led in sustainability initiatives -- its commitment to becoming one of the first to eliminate Single-Use Plastic earned it the title of the 'Best Sustainable Airport of the Year' by ASSOCHAM.

It also introduced Uber Green, the flagship electric vehicle service by Uber, for eco-friendly passenger mobility options. The prestigious Platinum Rating in Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023 by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific highlighted the CSMIA's commitment to sustainability.

The CSMIA is the first in India, the second in the Asia-Pacific region and the third globally, to receive this coveted recognition.

During the year, the CSMIA's commitment to excellence bagged awards such as the 'Best Airport over 40 million passengers' for the year 2022 in the Asia Pacific region by ACI's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

Looking ahead to 2024, the CSMIA is poised for continued success in the coming year and beyond, setting new benchmarks and delivering excellence in air travel, said the officials.