Mumbai: Fire at market in Dadar; no casualty
Highlights
A fire broke out in a market in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.
Mumbai: A fire broke out in a market in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.
The fire broke out in a shop at Agar Bazar in Dadar at around 7 am.
The blaze was doused with the help of a fire engine and jetty within 30 minutes, the official said.
"It was a small fire. No one was injured, but a couple of shops were gutted," he said.
The fire was caused by a short-circuit, a civic official said.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story