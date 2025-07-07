  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Mumbai Metro Delay Causes Huge Crowds and Frustration

Mumbai Metro Delay Causes Huge Crowds and Frustration
x

Representational Images.

Highlights

Mumbai Metro’s blue line trains were delayed on Monday due to a technical issue.

On Monday, many people used Mumbai Metro. The trains on the blue line were late. A technical problem caused the delay. People had to wait a long time. Videos showed crowded stations and full trains.

Passengers wrote on social media about the trouble. Many said it was hard to travel. They waited too long and felt uncomfortable. Some asked the metro team to fix the problem fast.

This delay made it hard for people to reach work on time. The metro team is working to fix the issue. They want to make the service normal again soon.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick