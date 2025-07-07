Mumbai Metro Delay Causes Huge Crowds and Frustration

On Monday, many people used Mumbai Metro. The trains on the blue line were late. A technical problem caused the delay. People had to wait a long time. Videos showed crowded stations and full trains.

Passengers wrote on social media about the trouble. Many said it was hard to travel. They waited too long and felt uncomfortable. Some asked the metro team to fix the problem fast.

This delay made it hard for people to reach work on time. The metro team is working to fix the issue. They want to make the service normal again soon.

Crazy commuter woes thanks to 1 service withdrawn tech issues with mumbai metro line 1 Stampede like situation in ghatkopar station@Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra act fast before lives are lost Line 1 needs 6 bogie rakes & 3 times current rakes@MandarSawant184@BHiren@impuni… pic.twitter.com/bn0ujkJhBT — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) July 7, 2025











