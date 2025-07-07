Live
- Bogus doctor menace: 343 offences registered in 2023 and 2024, says Maha Minister
- Sikkim CM backs youth-led education initiatives, lauds Kunzang Choeki Bhutia’s vision
- Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case
- Communal strife being fuelled under Congress rule, says Karnataka BJP chief
- Congress Allavaru slams NDA over law and order; calls Bihar 'crime capital' of India
- Gill's masterclass in Edgbaston breaks flurry of records, leapfrogs Sachin and Kohli
- 15 pc of $23 trillion global gold market now held in India: Report
- Pahalgam focus: Amit Malviya hails PM Modi for uniting BRICS against terrorism
- Haridwar: Signboards of 2 dozen liquor shops on Kanwar yatra route to be covered with curtains
- Telangana resort booked for death of two women tourists in boat accident
Mumbai Metro Delay Causes Huge Crowds and Frustration
Mumbai Metro’s blue line trains were delayed on Monday due to a technical issue.
On Monday, many people used Mumbai Metro. The trains on the blue line were late. A technical problem caused the delay. People had to wait a long time. Videos showed crowded stations and full trains.
Passengers wrote on social media about the trouble. Many said it was hard to travel. They waited too long and felt uncomfortable. Some asked the metro team to fix the problem fast.
This delay made it hard for people to reach work on time. The metro team is working to fix the issue. They want to make the service normal again soon.
Crazy commuter woes thanks to 1 service withdrawn tech issues with mumbai metro line 1 Stampede like situation in ghatkopar station@Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra act fast before lives are lost Line 1 needs 6 bogie rakes & 3 times current rakes@MandarSawant184@BHiren@impuni… pic.twitter.com/bn0ujkJhBT— ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) July 7, 2025